Ojudu urges South-west Governors to build June 12 museums

The Special Adviser to the President on Political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has urged South-West Governors to build museums that give the next generations the opportunity to understand what really transpired before, during, and after June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Ojudu added that several youths today obviously do not understand the price paid by the generation before them to ensure Nigeria returns to democracy.

The president’s aide, who made the appeal on Friday while addressing youths at the Democracy Day celebration held virtually, hinted that soon, some of the frontliners that agitated for the return of democracy may not be available to narrate what truly transpired.

He noted that aside from Chief Moshood Abiola, there were several others that died after the election was annulled whose names were unknown and that there was need to document all that transpired before 1999.

“We should build a museum that will help give the generation yet unborn the account of what transpired at that time. We should have a place where we can keep the photographs of those that died fighting for the democracy that we all are enjoying today.

“All these will remind the younger generation of the price that was paid by their fathers and uncle for them to get the democracy they are enjoying today. This is what happens in other countries. maybe by next year, we can have a such to keep”, Ojudu added.

Responding, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who applauded the idea, also urged that the frontliners should also write memos that can be read across the country.