OilMoney, Angela Okorie spotted in Lagos clubs amid dating reports

The Rivers State-born business mogul, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, also known as OilMoney, and popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, were spotted leaving major lounges and clubs together, confirming reports that both celebrities were in an intimate relationship.

While inside these lounges, they were said to have been seen sitting next to each other, carving out more quality time to understand themselves and cement the relationship.

In a video obtained by our correspondent, both celebrities were seen dancing at a New Year celebration event with the business mogul wearing a black shirt.

After that, the Nollywood actress, who wore a black dress, was seen at a lounge closely relaxing on the laps of the young businessman dressed in a gold shirt and black trousers with dark glasses.

Our correspondent observed that the intimacy between both celebrities indicated that the business mogul, who had over the years expanded his business after a humble beginning, delving into music production, oil and gas, and others and often engaged in charity work, assisting the less fortunate in society, may have been dating the actress many weeks before they decided to attend events publicly. These end speculations trailing their relationship.

The 43-year-old entrepreneur, who hails from Rivers State, recently received the African Business Tycoon Lifetime Achievement award from the African Fashion Designer Award (AFDA).

The young businessman is the President of Oil Money Record, Karib Oil and Gas, and Precious Life Health Care.

Okorie, on her part, is a Theatre arts graduate from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and a Public Administration graduate from Lagos State University (LASU), is a Nigerian actress who has won many awards, including the City People Entertainment Awards for Best Supporting Actress in 2015.

The multiple award-winning actress had acted in over 100 films between 2009 and 2014.