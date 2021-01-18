Oil investment platform appoints new conference director, Tori

Africa’s leading investment platform for energy sector, Africa Oil and Power, AOP, said it has appointed Olatorera (Tori) Abiola, a niece of the late MKO Abiola, as its International Conference Director. Abiola, a graduate of Economics and Political Science at SOAS (University of London), with over 24 years work experience, has worked at the highest level in training , conference, events and marketing with Euromoney, Pfizer, Montgomery West Africa, Institute of Chartered Accountants England and Wales.

According to AOP statement, “Abiola brings to AOP her wealth of experience earned at Euromoney, where she grew business in Africa by 75 percent with her team. As Managing Director at Montgomery West Africa, she was instrumental to success of over 75 corporate conferences in Africa, Europe and Middle East which include SECUREX West Africa, Propak and Women of West Africa (WOWE), among others.”

She is also a founding member of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day in Nigeria, an initiative supported by United Nations, geared at empowering women as entrepreneurs and poverty alleviation tools aimed to achieve SDG’ s and MDG’S. “Her role as International Conference Director will feature the launch of AOP TV, a web base server which will profile and interview leaders in energy sector in Nigeria, international investors, development finance institutions, government agencies and key stakeholders in energy infrastructure development and investment. “AOP already enjoy support and endorsement from the Africa Energy Chamber and partnership from OPEC, United Nations, leading international oil companies (IOC), and NOCs. AOP Conference and Exhibition 2021 will serve as platform to move forward on the petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), support industrialisation and energy investment,” according to the statement.