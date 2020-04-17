Oil firms donate ambulance, medical supplies to A/Ibom Govt. over coronavirus

By Idowu Abdullahi,

In their bid support the Akwa Ibom State government in its fight against the deadly coronavirus, the Natural Oil field Services Limited (NOSL) and the Nigeria Petroleum Development Corporation (NPDC) have jointly donated an ambulance and other medical supplies to the government following the extension of restriction placed on movement by the Federal Government.

It explained the gesture had become imperative after the extension which was meant to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases, ensure treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states, and effect of the lockdown on the state’s economy.

The NPDC Managing Director, Mansor Sambo, listed the medical supplies jointly donated to the state government to include surgical face masks, zinc oxide, adhesive strip plaster, examination gloves, surgical gown, hand sanitizers, face mask (non-surgical), first aid box, oxygen cylinder, oxygen face mask, infra-red thermometer, and stretcher.

Sambo, who was represented by the NPDC’s Deputy Manager, Community Relations, David Arijoba, while presenting the items to the Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, said the gesture was to support the state’s Ministry of Health in its fight against the pestilence following the increase in recorded cases of Nigerians testing positive to the virus.

While commending the government’s efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic urged the government to deploy the ambulance and medical supplies in fighting the pestilence and other medical conditions being suffered by citizens.

and noted that the presentation of the ambulance and other medical supplies was imperative at this time.

”We the management of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the management of Naturals Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL), a subsidiary of Sterling Oil Group are here to show our solidarity to the government and people of Akwa Ibom State in the fight against this virus,” Sambo said.

Responding, Ekuwem expressed appreciation to the donors on behalf of the state government, noting that the government had committed a lot of resources to combat the pandemic, and will stop at nothing in protecting its citizens from the deadly virus while commending the oil firms for their sensitivity and for living up to their corporate social responsibilities during the trying times.