Ohaneze faults Ooni, Sultan elevation as permanent chairmen for monarchs

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has rejected a Senate bill seeking to make the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar, permanent co-chairmen of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

The group described the move as unfair and discriminatory, saying it sidelines other traditional rulers and ignores Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

It also criticized the lack of clear and fair criteria for choosing permanent leaders, stating that the proposal is not inclusive and lacks proper standards.

In a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ezechi Chukwu, Ohanaeze labelled the bill as “inequitable, ethnocentric, and a violation of the federal character principle” enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

“The bill is fundamentally flawed,” the statement read. “It risks deepening regional divides by prioritising only two monarchs from specific regions while ignoring the historical and cultural relevance of other traditional rulers.”

Ohanaeze warned that if passed, the bill could undermine national unity and promote a culture of favoritism within the country’s governance structure.

The group called on the Senate to either withdraw or comprehensively review the bill to ensure fairness and equal representation for all ethnic groups.

Furthermore, it urged lawmakers to uphold the principles of justice, equity, and inclusiveness in all legislative decisions, particularly those involving the country’s diverse traditional and cultural systems.

The controversial proposal, which has already passed second reading in the Senate, is currently undergoing further scrutiny at the committee level.

It has also drawn criticism from other regional groups, including the Middle Belt Forum, which said the Sultan’s elevation in particular does not reflect Nigeria’s secular and multi-ethnic identity.

Critics argue that granting such permanent roles to only two traditional rulers may create a dangerous precedent that could erode confidence in national institutions meant to foster unity and equality.