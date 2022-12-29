Ohanaeze Ndigbo president passes on @80 after brief illness

The President-General of the apex social cultural group in South East, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, has been confirmed to have died at the age of 80 after a brief illness.

Obiozor, who was the 10th President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, died barely one year after his election as the leader of the group speaking for the Igbo interest globally.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, announced the Octogenarian’s death through a statement he officially signed and released on his official social media handle yesterday.

Uzodimma, who described Obiozor, an indigene of Awo-Omamma in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state, demise as a great loss. While stressing that Obiozor’s demise was a big loss to the state, South-east, and entire Nigeria, the governor stated that the late Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader was an exceptional diplomat and a tenacious patriot.

Obiozor assumed office on 9 January 2021, succeeding Nnia Nwodo who exited office after the expiration of his four-year tenure as leader of the group.

According to the statement, “On behalf of the Government of Imo State, I, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo State, sorrowfully announce the passage of a great son of Imo State and Nigeria, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor”.

“I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues.”

