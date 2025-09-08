Ogun workers demand N150,000 minimum wage amid rising inflation

Organised Labour in Ogun State demanded a minimum wage of N150,000 for workers in the state civil service to mitigate the effects of economic hardships on their living conditions.

This demand follows the approval of new minimum wages of N104,000 by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma and N90,000 by Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru.

They also insisted on timely salary payments, affordable transport through CNG buses with subsidised fares, and the regular quarterly payment of retirees’ gratuities, among other demands.

According to the workers on Monday, the current N77,000 minimum wage no longer covers basic living expenses due to declining purchasing power, rising transportation costs, and the ongoing challenge of affording essential goods.

In a letter titled “Plea for Consideration of Upward Review of the New Minimum Wage,” organised labour formally submitted their wage increase demand to Governor Dapo Abiodun through the Office of the Head of Service.

The letter was signed by key labour leaders, including Comrade Akeem Lasisi, Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC); Comrade Ademola Hameed-Benco of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); Isa Olude of the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC); as well as NLC Secretary Chris Omoneh, TUC Secretary Comrade Olusegun Adebiyi, and JNC Secretary Comrade Olayemi Oloyede.

Highlighting the hardships caused by fuel subsidy removals and fluctuating foreign exchange rates, the workers pleaded with the governor to protect them from hunger and severe financial strain.

They emphasized that the state government, benefiting from increased allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), has the capacity to meet this wage demand.

According to the statement, “We respectfully present the warmest of fraternal compliments to Your Excellency as expressed by the State Leadership of the Organised Labour as well as the entire affiliates of our Congresses, and most especially, the State Government Civil/Public Service employees.”

“In the same breath, mention must also be made of those various economic and social interventions aimed purposely to help ameliorate the hard-pressing existential realities that we all are experiencing. Prompt payment of salary, the CNG buses providing us transport with subsidised fares, quarterly release and payment of gratuity of retirees, etc.

“To us, Your Excellency, these measures which your administration has relentlessly pursued should ordinarily, in a few months, provide the enablement for the entire citizens of our dear State. Tenaciously, we hold on to the belief that the Renewed Hope crusade of the President of our Republic, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, surely, will lead us all into the Nigeria of our dreams.”

“However, Your Excellency, in spite of these sustained and commendable efforts of both the Federal and the State Governments, our day-to-day living has been filled with highly depressive thoughts. Quite frankly, and as though the nation’s economic dynamics have been on overdrive, we, the salary earners, have come to the point of self-blame and regrets.”

“The seventy-seven thousand naira [#77, 000.00] benchmark has obviously come to nought in the face of the skyrocketing prices of goods and services. As widely reported, the dwindling purchasing power, especially for we, the salary earners, is driven majorly by high inflation and the devaluation of the nation’s currency, the naira, which ultimately reduces the value of earnings and pauperise us the more.”

“Of certain, the removal of fuel subsidies, increased electricity tariffs, and the unification of the foreign exchange market precipitated the observed decrease in our household spending, lowering our consumption of essential goods generally, and we struggle daily to afford even basic necessities. To effectively and adequately tackle the challenge, we opined that a 100% increase of the current minimum wage rate could be a fair, justifiable consideration.”

“Now is the auspicious moment in which Your Excellency showcases your renowned and profound trait of Omolu’abi. We respectfully plead your magnanimity to return a little smile to our cheeks. In the meantime and as always, you have our esteemed and kindest assurances, Your Excellency.”