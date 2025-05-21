Ogun women handball team defeats Kogi during sports festival

Ogun State’s women’s handball team has defeated their Kogi State counterparts 32–20 in a group-stage match at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival.

The result strengthens Team Ogun’s chances of advancing to the semi-finals, as the host state continues its winning streak in multiple events.

Team Ogun dominated the first half with 16 goals, while Kogi managed 11, and maintained the lead in the second half to seal the victory.

Speaking after the handball match, which was held at the Alake Sports Centre in Ijeja, Abeokuta, the team’s head coach, Shola Sekoni, said he was pleased with the performance and praised the state government for providing the enabling environment.

“I must first thank the governor for giving us this game. We just started, so I’ll give them 50 percent. I believe we are qualifying and we are getting to the final,” he said.

Sekoni added that the team had to change tactics after noticing a dip in energy and assured that they are fully prepared for their next match against Plateau.

Meanwhile, Kogi’s head coach, Emeka Joseph, remained optimistic about his team’s chances, expressing confidence in a comeback when they face Plateau State in their next match.

“The girls did very well even though we couldn’t win the match. They played their best. We lost, but we are still satisfied while we prepare for the next match against Plateau state.

“We are not giving up, I believe we are going to win the next match,” he added.