Education

Ogun varsity student commits suicide inside RCCG camp

A 200-level student of Babcock University in Ilisan Remo, Ogun State Olaoluwa Lawson, has been reported dead after committing suicide inside his father’s house in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Redemption Camp in the state.

Sources disclosed that the family was alerted by residents of the camp who put calls through to the mother residing in the United Kingdom (UK), informing her that the young Lawson has taken his life.

On Wednesday, it was learnt that the young man perpetrated the unlawful act and was formally reported by a relative, who resides in Festac Town, Lagos.

As gathered, the young man took his life by hanging himself inside his room before other family members would return home from their respective engagements.

The motive behind the tragic incident remains unknown, and the matter is currently under investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Ogun Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, promised to call back but at the time of filing this report, he was yet to do that.

