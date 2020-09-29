Ogun tax agency writes BBN winner on 2021 returns

The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has sent pre-2021 tax payment notification to latest winner of famous reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), Lekan Agbeleshe, known better as Laycon by housemates and Nigerians.

The notification was coming barely 48-hours after organisers announced the contestant as the winner of season 5 of the show tagged BBNajia Lockdown.

While congratulating Laycon through its official social media page, the OGIRS said it would begin plans toward receiving the winner for his 2021 tax payment procedures.

“The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) is delighted to congratulate one of our own in the State, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, AKA @itsLaycon for emerging winner of @BBNaija Lockdown. We look forward to having a robust relationship with you in year 2021 as you pay your tax,” the tax agency wrote.

The dreadlocks wearing rapper, Laycon, is a 26-year-old University of Lagos graduate of Philosophy. As the winner of the reality show, Laycon went home with a grand prize of N85 million, comprising N30 million cash.

Other prizes include a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus, top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others include a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, branded chiller, a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.