Ogun striking workers paralyse medical services across hospitals

As the ongoing industrial action embarked upon civil servants in Ogun State enters its second day, dozens of patients at the General hospital in Abeokuta, the state capital, and others were left stranded with no one to attend to them.

While those on admission inside the hospital could not get better medical care, others, who had appointments with medical experts at the facility, were turned back after the aggrieved workers locked entrances to these premises.

A visit to some of the facilities showed that the entrance gates that were previously often left widely open now became inaccessible for patients, as they were manned by overzealous security personnel who insisted that the directive of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) must be adhered to.

At the General hospital in Abeokuta, the state capital, patients on Tuesday were seen outside with their relatives, who accompanied them to receive medical care, appealing for help.

The civil servants had vowed not to resume work activities until the state government settles their demands, claiming that they had played their part to meet the government for a settlement on their demands but no headway and that the deadlock necessitated the industrial action.

The Chairman of the Ogun chapter of NLC, Emmanuel Bankole, lamented that all efforts to get the government to meet their demands had not yielded any positive results hence, the planned strike.

He alleged that the state government had failed to remit workers’ 160 months of contributory pension deductions to the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), eight years of unremitted leave allowances, pension review and consequential adjustments for retirees, a backlog of salary deductions, and gratuity, arrears of unremitted contributory pensions, gratuity, and pensions due to retired civil servants, among others.

The chairman argued that should the trend is allowed to continue, workers would be retiring into penury and uncertainty, stressing the pathetic plights workers were being subjected to.

Bankole said the workers would continue to keep the state on industrial lockdown until their demands are met. He said: “Given the intransigence of the Ogun State government to respond to earlier entreaties by the NLC, organised labour has no other option than to keep the state on an industrial lockdown until our demands are met.

“We wrote previously giving the government two-week ultimatum but no response. We wrote another letter giving seven days, no response still. Seventh-day shall be by Monday (today). Since we have tried all means and there is no response from the government, by Monday, we will meet at the workers’ parliament, where a decision on the industrial actions would be taken.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

