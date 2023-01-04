Ogun safety corps arrests 10 foreigners along border lines

As gathered, the 10 suspects, who were said to be Niger Republic citizens, were discovered to have trekked into Nigeria through the country’s borderline with Benin Republic.
The State Commander of the Corps, Commander(Dr) Soji Ganzallo, announced the arrest through a statement released by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Assistant Commander Moruf Yusuf, on Wednesday.
Ganzallo added that the suspects were apprehended after gaining access into Nigeria through illegal routes and were caught by the Idiroko Divisional Team of the Corps led by the Divisional Officer, CSC Abdulkareem Abdulrazak.
The agency’s boss, who disclosed that they were arrested during a routine patrol, noted that the foreigners confessed that they successfully made their way into the country through water and thick forest through Ipokia Local Government axis to engage in farming in Ita-Egbe Village in the same Local Government .
