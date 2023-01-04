Ogun safety corps arrests 10 foreigners along border lines

The Ogun State-owned Security Outfit known as Ogun State So-Safe Corps has arrested no fewer than 10 foreigners in Ihunbo Community, Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the 10 suspects, who were said to be Niger Republic citizens, were discovered to have trekked into Nigeria through the country’s borderline with Benin Republic.

The State Commander of the Corps, Commander(Dr) Soji Ganzallo, announced the arrest through a statement released by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Assistant Commander Moruf Yusuf, on Wednesday.

Ganzallo added that the suspects were apprehended after gaining access into Nigeria through illegal routes and were caught by the Idiroko Divisional Team of the Corps led by the Divisional Officer, CSC Abdulkareem Abdulrazak.

The agency’s boss, who disclosed that they were arrested during a routine patrol, noted that the foreigners confessed that they successfully made their way into the country through water and thick forest through Ipokia Local Government axis to engage in farming in Ita-Egbe Village in the same Local Government .

Ganzallo stated that the foreigners have been profiled and were identified as: Yusuf Mohammed, Nura Abdullahi, Afisu Dairu, Gafar Abdulmumeen, Abubakar Subair, Amisu Nasiru, Illiasu Yahyah, Ibrahim Audu, Suraju Ibrahim and Mohammed Garuba, who was the Team Leader.

He added that the suspects have been transferred to the Nigeria Immigration, Ogun State Command for further investigation and likely repatriation.

Ganzallo, however, advised the general public to be concerned about anything that could negate the security of lives and properties in the environment, he urged members of the public to report to the So-Safe and other law enforcement agencies for necessary actions.

