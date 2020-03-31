Ogun reveals details on new coronavirus case

By News Desk

To douse the tension of Ogun State residents on coronavirus, the government has revealed details of the new case recorded on Tuesday in the state.

The government revealed the details after National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said that Osun and Ogun recorded four cases, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 135.

In a statement made available by the Government, it revealed that the new case was a 30years old indigene of the state.

According to the government, as part of the preventive measures to flatten the curve of the disease, the new case has been isolated at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching hospital (OOUTH) for medical care.

The statement reads: “The new case is a 30-year old female. She is presently in our Isolation Center at OOUTH, Sagamu”.

The government added that of the four cases recorded so far in the state, two have been discharged after recovering from the virus.