Ogun residents stone woman to death over sundry allegations

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo has remanded a 64-year-old woman, Maria Ogundipe, for allegedly stoning an aged woman to death in Ogun State.

Ogundipe was said to have conspired with other residents to stone an aged woman, Kehinde Ojo, to death over sundry allegations.

The defendant, whose plea was not taken by the court on Wednesday for lack of jurisdiction, was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

During proceedings, the police prosecutor, Sunday Ekong, however, moved a motion ex parte, praying for the order of the court to remand the defendant for 60 days.

According to the prosecutor, the remand will subsist pending the release of legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution.

The counsel earlier said that the defendant allegedly conspired with others to kill Ojo on January 20 at Nawarudeen, along Isabo road in Abeokuta.

Ekong noted the offences contravened Sections 324 and 316 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

The Magistrate, I. O. Ogunfemi, who ruled that the defendant be remanded at the Ibara Correctional Centre, pending the issuance of the legal advice, adjourned the case until April 7 for mention.