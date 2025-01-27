Ogun residents foil robbery attempt, handover suspect to Police

In a bold move against crime, residents of the Iyana-Iyasi community in Ota, Ogun state thwarted a robbery, capturing the perpetrator and handing him over to the police.

The event unfolded when community members apprehended the suspect, Tunde Adebanjo during his attempt to rob Mrs. Babalola Rachel.

Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, narrated the event. She stated “At about 6:30 am, one Tunde Adebanjo was apprehended by members of the community while he was robbing one Mrs Babalola Rachel.”

According to the police, upon his arrest, a locally made cut-to-size pistol and a Tecno phone were recovered from Adebanjo.

“Upon arrest, the suspect was found with a locally made cut-to-size pistol and a Tecno phone. Investigations confirmed that the recovered Tecno phone belonged to the victim,” Odutola added.

During questioning, Adebanjo confessed to the crime of robbery.

Odutola revealed that the case has now been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and legal action.