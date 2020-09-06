Report on Interest
under logo

Lagos govt. tasks organizations on workplace safety measure…

The Guild

Ojudu urges South-west Governors to build June 12 museums

The Guild

El-Rufai offers 218 repatriated Almajiris free education 

The Guild
MetroNews

Ogun records 190 deaths, 665 injuries through auto crash in 8months

By NewsDesk,

By The Guild

No fewer than 109 persons were said to have died and and 665 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in various road accidents across Ogun State between January and August 2020.

As gathered, 527 road traffic crashes involving motorcycles and motor vehicle accidents were recorded during the period under review.

The state’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said that of the 109 deaths recorded during the period, 83 were males while 26 were females.

The traffic outfit through a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, clarified that out of the 665 injured, 487 were males while 178 were females.

Akinbiyi also disclosed that during the eight months period under review, 35 persons died from motorcycle accidents while 74 died from incidents involving motor vehicles.

He blamed most of the accidents on speeding, tyre burst, dangerous driving and wrongful overtaking.

The TRACE spokesman said that the command would continue to work towards ensuring safety on the roads via continuous sensitisation of motorists.

He advised motorists to continue to abide by safety rules and regulations and always be careful anytime they approach road diversions.

The Guild 892 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.