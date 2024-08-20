Ogun REC dies after INEC meeting in Abuja

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ogun State, Niyi Ijalaye, has been reported dead after attending a meeting in Abuja.

As gathered, the legal expert slumped after a meeting of RECs at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja and was later pronounced dead by medical experts.

On Tuesday, it was learnt that the meeting was held yesterday with the INEC chairman, Mahmud Yakubu, attending to discuss better mode of election organization across the country.

A source at the Ogun State INEC who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that Ijalaye had returned to his hotel room after the meeting before the incident happened.

The Source further revealed that the Ondo born administrator who was lively throughout the Commission’s meeting retired to Bon Octagon Hotel in the Federal Capital Territory where the incident happened.

The meeting, according to the remarks of the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, which was posted on the verified timeline of the Commission.social media handle, focused on two off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, and seven vacant positions in the National and State Assemblies.

Ijalaye who was dressed in blue striped Kaftan with a red cap was seen on one of the pictures posted by the Commission on its timeline, during the meeting.

The deceased REC was posted to Ogun State in March 2022 following the transfer of Olusegun Agbaje to Lagos State.