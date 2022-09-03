Ogun PRP guber candidate passes on one week after unveiling 

The governorship candidate for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Ogun state, Prof. David Bamgbose, has been reported dead after a brief illness in the state.

Bamgbose, a Professor of Education, died at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Abeokuta, the ogun state capital, while receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

The death of the PRP gubernatorial candidate was confirmed on Saturday by his personal assistant, Oduntan Olayemi, to newsmen during an interview.

Bamgbose was unveiled in Abeokuta last Saturday as the PRP’s governorship candidate by Samson Ogunsanya, the party chairman for the state.

He was a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he was mandated to step down for Ladi Adebutu, who later emerged as the party’s candidate.

Olayemi explained that Bamgbose, who had on Thursday complained of tiredness, was taken to a private hospital from where he was referred to the Federal Medical Central (FMC), Abeokuta.

“He complained of tiredness yesterday (Thursday) and we decided to take him to a hospital around Olomoore where we were referred to the FMC for further checks.

“We opted for the hospital at Lantoro area because of the urgency of the case and he was admitted at the Emergency Ward where he was administered oxygen till today (Friday).

“I got back to the hospital this morning and I met him breathing too fast and heavy. It was at where I went to get him some prescribed medication when I got a call that he had passed on, ” Olayemi said.

