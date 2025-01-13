Ogun Polytechnic shuts down school amid protests over delayed results

To avoid breakdown of law and order, the management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta, Ogun State has shutdown the school indefinitely over students protest against result verification policies.

The closure is a direct response to protests sparked by the management’s new initiative to authenticate National Diploma results from students’ previous institutions.

As learnt, students of the polytechnic who obtained their National Diploma

certificates from other institutions were having issues verifying their results, which fueled concerns among the students, leading to a call for protest.

In a statement, the institution’s Management declared its firm stance against any form of academic dishonesty. “‘We have zero tolerance for fake results from any source”, emphasized Yemi Ajibola, Head of Public Relations and Protocol at MAPOLY,” the statement read, as provided by the institution’s website.

For safety reasons, all students have been directed to avoid the campus. “Students are advised to stay away from the campus in their own interests,” Ajibola further added, ensuring the community that updates would be forthcoming as the situation develops.

Parents and the public have been reassured that the institution will communicate any new developments promptly. This closure underscores the tension between maintaining academic integrity and student satisfaction in Nigeria’s educational landscape