Ogun poly shuts down school over robbery attacks

The management of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Sapaade, Ogun State, has closed the instiotution indeinitely following incessant robbery attacks on students, dispossessing them of their property while also raping the females.

The management directed the students to stay out off school for the next two weeks, to allow security agencies arrest and beef up security around the institution.

Decision to shut the school came two days after a student was killed while about nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries inflicted on them by the robbers.

The situation has, however, forced the management to shut down the school on Monday pending when normalcy is restored within the institution.

The President of the Students’ Union Government of the Polytechnic, Olatunji Alexander, also confirmed this development to newsmen, claiming that the development was outcome of their recent demonstration.

In a memo signed by the Acting Registrar of the Polytechnic, J O Popoola, the school management announced the introduction of online classes for the students who just resumed for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The memo reads, “I have the directive of management to inform all students in the polytechnic that all physical lectures have been suspended on campus for the next two weeks with effect from Monday, December 4, 2023.

“Given this development, all students are to note that online lectures have commenced with immediate effect, therefore students are directed to join online classes to continue lectures for the current semester.

“To this end, all students are to steer clear of the polytechnic premises till physical lectures resume again at a date that will be communicated soon.”

It would be recalled that the marauders had in the last two weeks carried out more than three attacks on students and residents of Isara, Ipara and Ode communities.

Angered by the incessant attacks, the students last week staged a protest to express their grievances and demanded an improvement in security.

