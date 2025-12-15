Ogun police tighten security ahead christmas, new year celebrations

The Ogun State Police Command has intensified security measures across the state ahead of the 2025 Christmas and New Year celebrations, assuring residents and visitors of a safe festive season.

As part of this effort, patrols have been increased in residential areas, markets, motor parks, places of worship, hospitals, and along major highways to safeguard lives and property.

Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and all tactical units have been directed to maintain high visibility throughout the festive period.

Officers have been instructed to remain proactive and ensure that any criminal activity, public disturbance, or safety threat is addressed promptly.

In addition to intensified patrols, the police command has partnered with community groups, vigilante associations, and traditional rulers to strengthen intelligence gathering and enhance rapid response to incidents.

According to a statement issued by the command on Monday, the collaboration aims to prevent crimes, reassure residents, and maintain peace across urban and rural communities.

The Command further reminded residents that the ban on fireworks, knockouts, and bangers remains in effect, warning that their use could cause panic or be mistaken for gunshots.

Parents and guardians are advised to caution their children and wards against the use of fireworks, as anyone whose actions cause public disturbance, injury or damage to property will be apprehended and prosecuted according to the law.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Oluseyi Babaseyi, assured the public that the command remains fully committed to protecting lives and property throughout the festive season and beyond.

He further encouraged residents to celebrate peacefully, follow the law, and immediately report any security concerns through the provided emergency lines.