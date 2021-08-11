Ogun Police nabs herder with AK-47 riffle

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Ogun State Command, has arrested a suspected herdsman, identified simply as Mohammed, allegedly in possession of AK 47 assault riffle.

As said, the suspect was arrested around Iwoye Ketu in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state after he was sighted at CAC Oha forest.

Confirming the development through a statement on Wednesday, the Command’s Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the suspect was apprehended by operatives of the command acting on intelligence information.

According to him, upon the information, the DPO quickly mobilised his men, other stakeholders like the hunters, vigilante men, civil defence corps and stormed the said forest.

“After hours of combing the forest, one of the Fulanis, who identified himself as Mohammed, was seen hiding in the bush with one AK 47 riffle, and he was promptly arrested,” he said.

The PPRO said that the arrested armed boy was strongly suspected to be member of kidnap syndicates who had been terrorising the area.

Abimbola, however, said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the entire forest be properly combed with the view to apprehend other members of his gang.

