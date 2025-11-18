Ogun police nabs cultist terrorizing residents

Police in Ogun State have arrested a suspected member of the Aiye confraternity accused of terrorising residents in the Igbesa area, marking the latest effort by the command to curb cult-related violence across the region.

The suspect, 24-year-old Sulaimon Laja, was apprehended by operatives attached to the Igbesa Division after being spotted in disguise, following weeks of intensified surveillance targeting members of the cult group linked to attacks and harassment in the locality.

During a search of his hideout, officers recovered a serviceable single-barrel gun, believed to have been used in criminal activities within surrounding communities.

Confirming the operation on Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer Omolola Odutola said the command had continued to “whittle down cult-related activities across the state,” describing Laja as “a confessed and notorious Aiye cultist who has been terrorising residents of Igbesa and its environs.”

She explained that the suspect admitted to being an active member of the group and provided useful information identifying other members who are currently at large, prompting the immediate launch of a manhunt to secure their swift arrest.

Odutola noted that the suspect and the recovered exhibit will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

She added that the command remains committed to restoring peace and public confidence across all communities in the state as security agencies continue coordinated actions against cult networks operating in the region.