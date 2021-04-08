Ogun police nab car washer for absconding with client’s vehicle

Ogun State Police Command has arrested one young man, identified as, Kazeem Olanrewaju, who works as an attendant at a car wash (name withheld), for absconding with a car belonging to one of his clients in Lagos State.

As gathered, the suspect was said to have been cruising around town with the car without the plate number when the law enforcement agency discovered his moves.

Confirming the arrest, the command Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that Olanrewaju was arrested with the car when the DPO of Idiroko division, CSP Shadrach Oriloye, was on a routine patrol with his men and sighted the Venza car without a number plate, being driven in a suspicious manner.

Oyeyemi explained that the men of the operatives hotly chased and apprehended the driver after he was flagged down by the polices but refused to stop for a search.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, Oyeyemi said that his men, while searching the vehicle, discovered that the number plate was removed and kept inside the vehicle.

Oyeyemi said the suspect confessed to have absconded with the car after his customer had gone to the salon to have his hair cut.

“On interrogation, Olanrewaju was said to have confessed to the police that “he was working with a car wash in Festac Town, Lagos State and he was given the car by a customer to wash while the owner went to a nearby barbing salon to have his hair cut.

“Before the arrival of the car owner from the salon, the suspect who was in possession of the car key, had run away with the car.

“He was on his way to the neighboring Benin republic with the car when he was caught by the DPO and his men,” the PPRO explained.

According to the command spokesman, preliminary investigation revealed that the case was reported at FESTAC Town Police station by the owner of the car and the station has been on the lookout for the possible recovery of the car. The station has since been informed of the recovery.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a thorough investigation into the past activities of the suspect before handing him over to Lagos State Police Command for prosecution.