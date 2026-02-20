Ogun police detains female tiktoker for faking rape

The Ogun police command has detained a female TikTok user, Mirabel, for questioning after claiming that she was raped in her residence in Ojijo axis of the state.

Mirabel was detained barely 24 hours after making revelations about her past encounter and other life encounters on social media.

The Command’s public relations officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the development to newsmen on Friday amid mixed reactions over the twist in the rape story.

According to him, she was detained after voluntarily visiting the police station to report the incident.

Babaseyi added that due to her medical condition at the time, a formal interrogation could not be conducted, and she was placed under medical supervision.

Mirabel first gained public attention after posting a series of distressing videos on TikTok, in which she claimed she was sexually assaulted in her residence on February 15.

The videos sparked widespread concern online and prompted a response from the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA).

However, the situation became muddled when a narrative began circulating on social media claiming Mirabel had been arrested by the Ogun state police.

According to the posts, investigators allegedly found inconsistencies in her story, citing a lack of evidence, such as signs of forced entry or witness corroboration from neighbours.

The situation became further complicated hours later when controversial social media activist VeryDarkMan released an audio recording online.

In the purported conversation, a voice identified as Mirabel allegedly confessed to fabricating the rape story.

In the audio, she claimed she had engaged in self-harm by cutting herself with a razor due to depression.