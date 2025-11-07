Ogun police begins search for missing FRSC officer, daughter

The Ogun State Police Command has launched a search for Senior Route Commander Funmilayo Lasisi of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and her daughter, Sewa, who have been reported missing.

The 38-year-old officer and her daughter reportedly left their residence at Obasanjo Hilltop Estate, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on the stated date but did not return.

The search began after an FRSC officer, accompanied by members of the victims’ family, reported their disappearance at the Kemta Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to the report, efforts by family members and colleagues to reach them through phone calls and other means have so far been unsuccessful.

Confirming the development on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the Commissioner of Police has ordered an immediate and comprehensive investigation to ascertain their whereabouts and ensure their safe return.

Odutola appealed to members of the public with relevant information to assist the police in their efforts.

She further advised anyone with credible leads to contact the nearest police station or reach the Ogun State Police Command via the following emergency numbers: 0800 000 9111, 0915 957 8888, or ‪+234 803 860 9898‬.