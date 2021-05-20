Ogun Police arrests woman for stabbing husband to death 

The Ogun Police Command has arrested a 47-year-old woman, Olanshile Nasirudeen, for allegedly stabbing her 51-year-old husband, Jimoh Nasirudeen to death in Ijebu Ode area of the state.

According to the Police, the suspect attacked the deceased after accusing him of impregnating another woman.

The 51-year-old deceased was said to be a co-butcher with his wife at an abattoir where the incident happened. The police added that the suspect is the fourth wife of the deceased.

The Ogun State Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the DPO of Obalende divisional headquarters, Ijebu-Ode.

Oyeyemi, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, said the suspect who was a co- butcher with the deceased, sighted a woman who her husband recently impregnated at the abattoir, and she started questioning the woman about her audacity to get pregnant for her husband.

The police said the incident that happened on Wednesday led to a hot argument between the suspect and the deceased.

In the course of the argument, Oyeyemi said, “The suspect picked a knife and stabbed the deceased at the back joint of his left leg, thereby, cutting one of his veins.

Oyeyemi said, the victim was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for First Aid, and later transferred to Ijebu Ode General Hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost while receiving treatment, due to excessive bleeding.

The police said the suspect, who ran away after stabbing her husband, was later arrested as the DPO of Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami, and his men trailed her to a hideout at Mobalufon area of Ijebu-Ode.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who happened to be the fourth wife of the deceased, claimed that it was her husband who first slapped her simply because she asked his new wife her mission at her market stand,” the spokesperson said.

Oyeyemi said the corpse of the deceased had been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rights after the autopsy has been conducted on it.

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state CIID.

