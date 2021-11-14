Ogun police arrests two foreign herbalists in human head possession

Two suspected ritualists from Benin Republic and Togo have been arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police after they were found with a fresh human head in Ogun State.
The two suspects currently being questioned by the law enforcement agency were identified as 32-year-old Monday Karezu and 44-year-old Anagonou Kamelan and that they reside around Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
After the arrest, one of the suspects, Karezu, a citizen of Benin Republic, told the police that he got the head from a local community popularly called Ijale papa, and that it was obtained with the aim to use it for a concussion.
Confirming the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun Command, Lanre Bankole, ordered a full investigation into the past activities of the suspects with the view to charging them to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.
Giving more details on the acts allegedly committed by the foreigners, the Command spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday, said that they were nabbed on November 3 after a tipoff from residents within the community.
Oyeyemi, through a statement made available to newsmen, said: “Upon the information, the DSP Nurudeen Gafar-led team swiftly moved to the area where the herbalist house was situated and laid ambush there. And about two hours after being there, the two suspects arrived in a motorcycle with a bag containing the human head, and they were promptly arrested.”
The police spokesman added that further investigation revealed that Karezu is a resident of the Sabo area of Abeokuta and that the human head with him was that of a woman who died three months ago during childbirth and was buried not too far from his house.
The suspect was said to have earlier killed his nine-month-old daughter and used her head for the same purpose but did not succeed. After that, he was said to have been accused of exhuming another corpse, removing the head, and using it for money-making ritual but failed.
“The latest one that landed them in trouble was introduced to him by Anagonou Kamalen, a Togolese, who informed him that he knows an herbalist who can do Original money-making ritual for him with a human head.
“He exhumed the corpse of the woman buried not too far to his house, cut off the head and in the company of his accomplice, took it to the herbalist house where they were apprehended before delivering it,” the police spokesman added.
The Guild 5336 posts 39 comments