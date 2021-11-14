Ogun police arrests two foreign herbalists in human head possession

Oyeyemi, through a statement made available to newsmen, said: “Upon the information, the DSP Nurudeen Gafar-led team swiftly moved to the area where the herbalist house was situated and laid ambush there. And about two hours after being there, the two suspects arrived in a motorcycle with a bag containing the human head, and they were promptly arrested.”

The police spokesman added that further investigation revealed that Karezu is a resident of the Sabo area of Abeokuta and that the human head with him was that of a woman who died three months ago during childbirth and was buried not too far from his house.

The suspect was said to have earlier killed his nine-month-old daughter and used her head for the same purpose but did not succeed. After that, he was said to have been accused of exhuming another corpse, removing the head, and using it for money-making ritual but failed.

“The latest one that landed them in trouble was introduced to him by Anagonou Kamalen, a Togolese, who informed him that he knows an herbalist who can do Original money-making ritual for him with a human head.

“He exhumed the corpse of the woman buried not too far to his house, cut off the head and in the company of his accomplice, took it to the herbalist house where they were apprehended before delivering it,” the police spokesman added.