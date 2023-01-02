Ogun police arrests three suspects attempting to kill personnel

The Ogun Police Command has arrested three men for attempting to kill a police sergeant, Akinpelu Sunday while carrying out his duty at Orile Imo, in Obafemi Owode LG area of Ogun State.

The suspects; Olayiwola Basiru, Bamimore Isiaka, and Soliu were arrested when they attacked a policeman and attempted to burn police towing vehicles so as to prevent an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The arrest of the suspects were confirmed by the Comand’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Monday through a statement released to newsmen.

Oyeyemi added that the command arrested the suspects on Saturday, 31st of December 2022, after engaging in the act in the state.



According to the statement, Following the report of an accident at Orile imo area, a police sergeant attached to the Traffic Section of the Owode Egba Divisional Headquarters was detailed to rescue the victims and recover the vehicles involved to the station.

“But on getting to the scene, the suspects attacked the policeman and the towing vehicle driver with sledge hammer, stick, and other dangerous weapons in order to prevent them from taking one of the vehicles involved to the station for further investigation

“The policeman and the towing vehicle driver managed to escape from the scene and ran to the station with varying degrees of injuries. The Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba division, CSP Olasunkanmi Popoola when hinted, led his men to the place where he met the suspects who had already poured petrol on the towing vehicle and about setting it ablaze after removing the cash sum of #520,000 belonging to the towing vehicle driver.

“Three amongst the hoodlums were arrested, while others escaped but the remaining petrol was recovered from them. Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered that those who escaped must be hunted for and brought to book.

“He further directed that the arrested suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.

