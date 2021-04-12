Ogun Police arrests three kidnappers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

No fewer than three suspected members of a kidnap syndicate said to have been terrorising commuters and travellers along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have been arrested by Ogun State Police Command.

As gathered, the suspects were nabbed while strategising the next attack in the bush along the expressway while and that hunters that got wind of them informed the police of their activities.

Confirming the development, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, through a statement on Monday said that the suspects who were arrested at Fidiwo area along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway are from the Northern region.

He listed the suspects to include Nathaniel Jacob (24) from Nasarawa State; Isah Danladi, (22) from Kogi State; and Abubakar Rabiu (23) from Niger State.

According to him, upon getting hints, the hunters quickly alerted the police, who rallied other stakeholders such as So-Safe Corps, hunters group and stormed the Fidiwo Alapako bush.

“On sighting the police, the suspects took to their heels in the bush, but, luck ran out of the three and they were subsequently apprehended, while three others escaped with their arms.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been in the bush for the past ten days, waiting for a convenient opportunity to strike.

“It took them that long because of heavy presence of policemen in the stretch of the expressway. they stated further that, they are six in number that make up the gang and that the escaped three are in possession of their arms.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang was responsible for the series of kidnapping along the expressway. Recovered from them are cutlasses which they claimed were seized from farmers they saw in their farms.”

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-kidnapping unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He added that the CP, also assured members of the public that, all the kidnap cases in the state will not go unresolved, as the command is working assiduously to bring the perpetrators to book.