Ogun police arrests man with Wife’s dead body

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a resident, Gandonu Lowe, for allegedly attempting to flee with the corpse of his wife, which was tied to a motorcycle and concealed in a sack.

The suspect was apprehended during a stop-and-search operation in the Ilaro area of Yewa South Local Government Area of the state.

Lowe, who is suspected of killing his wife and reportedly trying to escape the community, was intercepted following an intelligence report received by the Divisional Police Officer, Ilaro Division.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the development on Thursday, said a blood-stained cutlass was recovered from the suspect.

According to her statement, “The Ogun State Police Command has once again underscored the importance of routine stop-and-search operations, as proactive policing led to the uncovering of a suspected murder incident in Ilaro.”

“On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at about 1305hrs, the Divisional Police Officer in Ilaro received credible information that a suspected felon, Godonu Lowe ‘m’, of Omolende Village via Idogo, was transporting the corpse of an unknown woman on a motorcycle in an attempt to escape from the community.”

“The content was discovered to be the corpse of an adult female, later identified as his wife. The body bore marks of violence, including bleeding around the neck, suggesting foul play.”

The police spokesperson said the suspect is now in custody, while the victim’s body has been moved to the State Morgue in Ilaro for preservation and autopsy.

While lauding the anonymous informant, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, urged the public to keep supplying timely, credible intelligence to support ongoing crime-prevention efforts.