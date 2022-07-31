Ogun Police arrests herbalist for raping client

The Ogun state Police Command has arrested an herbalist, Samson Ogundele for raping his client, a young girl who came to his house on consultation.

The suspect was said to have been arrested following a report made by the victim at Oja odan divisional headquarters.

While narrating what transpired, the victim was said that she is an hairdressing apprentice, and that N1000 got missing in their shop which made all the nine apprentices in the shop to consult the herbalist to know who stole the money amongst them.

Through a statement released on Sunday, in Ogun, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi stated that on getting to the herbalist, the suspect called them into a room one after the other after collecting N700 from them.

The Spokesperson stated that the first and second persons entered and came out, and when it was her turn, she entered and the herbalist tried to rape her.

He said that it was upon her complaint that the etailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was arrested.

According to the statement: “It was why interrogating him that one of the girls who is 17 years old confessed that the herbalist had already had carnal knowledge of her when she met him at the consulting room. She stated further that the herbalist threatened that she will died if she inform anybody.

“The victim was immediately taken to General Hospital Oja Odan where the Doctor on duty confirmed that the girl has been defiled. The herbalist himself has confessed to the commission of the crime.”

On his part, the commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and prosecution.

