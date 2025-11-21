Ogun Police arrests fake revenue collector over impersonation

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have apprehended four men for impersonating revenue officers and using forged revenue tickets to extort motorcycle operators and traders in the Sagamu axis of the state.

The suspects were identified as 50-year-old Inidana Muhammad, 40-year-old Ali-Asan Makun Muhammad, 30-year-old Ahmed Isa, and 23-year-old Saliu Isa.

The command said the arrests followed a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, Sakura Division, reporting individuals extorting money with counterfeit receipts at the Sabo Under-Bridge area.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, on Friday, the suspects were found in possession of fake receipts used to defraud riders and traders.

Odutola added that the counterfeit tickets were supplied by one Yinusa, a resident of Sabo, who is currently at large and being sought by investigators.

She said the suspects would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further inquiry and possible prosecution.

Commissioner of Police Lanre Ogunlowo warned that “illegal union activities will no longer be tolerated” and said decisive action would be taken against anyone disrupting commercial operations.

He reaffirmed the command’s stance against forgery, impersonation, extortion and other offences capable of disturbing public order, urging residents to report suspicious behaviour promptly.