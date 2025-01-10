Ogun police arrest cult leader, recover firearms

The Ogun Police Command has arrested a suspected leader of a cult group, Alora, Abiodun John, after being found in possession of arms and ammunition during a stop and search in the Akute/Olambe area of the state.

Meanwhile, the Police has launched a manhunt for John’s accomplice who took to his heels to evade arrest on sighting the law enforcement officers.

As learnt, John was arrested yesterday by a police patrol team after officers intercepted a Venza vehicle with dealer number URSMOT AUTOS 4657DLA, following a tip-off of suspicious activity between the two.

The Guild gathered that the police stopped the car near the Osaro Mobil filling station after a brief chase to enforce arrest of the suspects on the road.

The Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the development to newsmen, disclosed that two arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.

She said: “During a search of the vehicle, two locally-made pistols and three live cartridges were found in John’s possession. The suspect was immediately taken into custody, and preliminary investigations have commenced.

“The confiscated weapons, along with the suspect, have been moved to the station, and the case is set to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation”.

She assured residents that the command is dedicated to tackling cult-related crimes and appealed to citizens to provide timely information that could help curb criminal activities in the area.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend John’s fleeing accomplice.