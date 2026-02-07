Ogun police arraigns 22yrs old for stealing church bells

The Ogun Police Command has arraigned a 22-year-old man, Dayo Shonekan, before the Ota Magistrates’ Court for allegedly entering a Celestial Church premises to steal three bells.

The defendant, whose address was not stated, is standing trial on two counts of stealing and forceful entry into the worship centre.

After the charges were read to him on Friday inside the court, he, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The prosecutor, ASP E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 15 at about 7:00 a.m. at No. 5 Opeloyeru Ayotoro, in Ota.

He alleged that the defendant entered into the Celestial Church of Christ and stole three bells valued at N150,000.

Adaraloye said the defendant was caught by the church security and handed over to the police.

The offences contravene the provisions of Sections 390(9) and 415 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The magistrate, O.O. Fadairo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

Fadairo held that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until February 10 for a hearing.