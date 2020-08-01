Ogun mandates COVID-19 test for boarding students, exempts private hostels ahead reopening

Ahead of August 3rd reopening of schools for students in exit classes, Ogun State Government has mandated that boarding school students in exit classes must provide a COVID-19 negative test result before they can be allowed into school premises.

It also barred private hostels from accommodating students during the window approved by the Federal Government for the examination exercise.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Ronke Soyombo, in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that testing centers have been provided to ease the exercise for the students.

Soyombo added that three centers, in accordance with the senatorial districts, have been provided by the government to test students in the state.

The centers were the 250 MTR, Okemosan, Abeokuta (A white edifice opposite the State Secretariat), Ogun State General Hospital, Ota and Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu. According to her, the strong condition of admittance to school for boarding students is the COVID-19 certificate showing negative. The special adviser stated that the decision was reached to prevent further spread of the deadly disease in the state. As part of the strategy to flatten coronavirus, Soyombo disclosed that all boarding students in exit classes must reside in the school hostel during the period set aside for the exercise.

She stressed that none of the students should stay in a private hostel as it violates National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.