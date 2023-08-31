Ogun lawmakers suspends council boss after accusing Abiodun of misappropriation

The dust raised after Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, accused the governor, Dapo Abiodun, of diverting public funds may not settle soon, following the suspension of Adedayo by councillors over alleged maladministration and financial mismanagement as well as others.

Seven out of the eleven councilors that made up the local government legislative council signed the chairman’s suspension over various allegations and the need to investigate the alleged misconduct against him.

They suspended Adedayo on Thursday and directed him to appear before the house on Thursday, September 14, 2023 when the lawmakers would be having its next sitting.

No fewer than 15 allegations were levelled against the suspended chairman and he is expected to defend them.

The councilors accused the suspended chairman of withdrawing N4 million from the local account for empowerment in 2022 which never took place. They also accused him of a waste of N2 million on Isese Day on August 20, 2022.

We have received in audience, members of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ogun State Chapter, who came to tender their unreserved apology over the recent remarks made by one of them, Hon. Wale Adedayo.

The move is coming as the suspended chairman a few days ago accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of the diversion of local government funds. But he joined other local government chairmen the next day to apologize to the Governor for the act.

He had earlier claimed that armed policemen invaded the Ogbere community as part of plots to impeach him.

“Invading the peaceful Ogbere community with mobile policemen in order to impeach Wale Adedayo is desperation.

“As I told the SSG yesterday, we took an oath with our fathers that we’ll make this land better than we met it. You can kill the body, but not the spirit of Wale Adedayo.”

