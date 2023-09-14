Ogun lawmakers impeach council boss for diverting public funds

Barely 24 hours after an Ogun High Court granted councillors of ijebu East Local Government permission to probe the council boss, Wale Adedayo, the lawmakers have impeached the suspended Chairman, over many allegations.

Some of the allegations leveled against the council boss popularly called Babalawo, includes financial misappropriation, diversion of council funds, and others.

The council boss was impeached on Thursday after he confessed to have diverted public funds while serving in office.

After series of invitations by the House, which were ignored in the past, Adedayo eventually appeared before the legislative council today as the councillors continued their probe of the chairman.

The suspended Chairman owned-up before the full house of 11 councilors that he diverted Federal allocations sent to the Council by the State Government and used them for purposes other than what the State Government approved.

Adedayo also agreed that he spent the Council funds till August 2023, even when the budget was yet to be approved, whereas the laws only allows him to spend till March 2023.

The council also opened-up that he used N5.2 million to produce 20 pieces of chairs and tables instead of the 290 chairs that the money was meant for as approved by the state government.

On the issue of illegal levies and strikers to commercial transport operators in the Local government, Adedayo said he thought the House had passed the Bill to that effect, but the Leader of House reminded him that a bill, if passed by the the House, would have been jointly signed by the Leader of the House and the Council Chairman.

That the chairman has run foul of the laws of the land, specifically the Ogun State Local Government Laws 2006 and committed serious impeachable offences was therefore established.

After about three hours deliberation, the impeachment of the Chairman was put to votes. Five councilors voted for his impeachment, four voted against, with one abstention

Therefore, the Leader of the House, Fasheyi Akindele, pronounced that Adedayo has been impeached as the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government.

