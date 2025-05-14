Ogun journalist dies @52 inside office

A female broadcast journalist with Ogun State Television (OGTV), Abeokuta, Bukola Agbakaizu, has been confirmed dead after she reportedly slumped in her office.

According to reports, her lifeless body was discovered hours after she arrived at the state-owned station to prepare for her afternoon shift.

The 52-year-old journalist’s death was confirmed in a statement issued by the Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, Bunmi Adigun.

According to the statement, “Agbakaizu, a dedicated staff member of Ogun State Television, tragically collapsed while preparing for her afternoon shift, and despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Federal Medical Centre.”

He added that “A versatile journalist and a passionate comrade, Bukola served as a former Vice Chairman of OGTV Chapel and was an invaluable member of the Wale Olanrewaju-led Executive.”

“Her vibrant spirit and commitment to journalism will be sorely missed, leaving an irreplaceable void in our community.”

Reacting to her passing, the management of OGTV described her as a dedicated and disciplined journalist who gave her best to the station and to journalism in Ogun State.

Agbakaizu, who is survived by her husband and children, was widely admired for her professionalism, calm on-screen presence, and commitment to ethical reporting.

Over the years, she became a household name in the state, anchoring major news bulletins and special programmes that earned her both public acclaim and industry recognition.

While relatives, friends, and colleagues continue to mourn her loss, the exact circumstances surrounding her sudden death remain unclear.