Ogun impeached deputy speaker faults lawmakers action, begins court process

The Ogun State House of Assembly’s impeached Deputy Speaker, Dare Kadiri, has disclosed that he has initiated legal procedures to challenge his purported impeachment by his colleagues.

This is coming hours after lawmakers at the state Assembly impeached the embattled deputy speaker over allegations bordering on gross misconduct.

The trouble with the lawmaker who represents Ijebu North State Constituency 2 started last week when 22 lawmakers signed a petition for Kadiri’s removal over actions said to be unbeffiting of his office.

Reacting to the report of his impeachment on Thursday, Kadiri hinted that he had begun consultation with his lawyers in a bid to challenge what he described as “infraction” that the purported removal represents.

The lawmaker described the purported impeachment as grossly unconstitutional and illegal, adding that all avenues would be explored to regain his office.

“I just received the news of my purported impeachment based on the report of an ad-hoc committee set up by the Ogun State House of Assembly. The development, to say the least, was grossly unconstitutional and illegal.

“However, I have initiated consultation with my lawyers to fashion out the best possible way to address this infraction. I urge my teeming supporters, constituents and members of my political party in Ijebu North II State Constituency to remain calm as the issues that threw up this unwarranted action are sorted.

“In whatever capacity I find myself now or in the future, I remain committed to the ideals of a functional legislature, tenets of democracy and good governance,” the statement said.