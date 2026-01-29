Ogun Govt. transfers TASUED to FG

The Ogun State Government has officially handed over Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, to the Federal Government, marking a historic milestone for the 21-year-old state-owned institution.

Following President Bola Tinubu’s approval in March 2025, TASUED is now officially a federal university, after the Ogun State Government invited the Federal Government to take over its administration.

The Presidency stated that President Tinubu described the adoption as an opportunity to honor Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a pioneer of free education in Western Nigeria, and Dr. Tai Solarin, the renowned educationist and founder of Mayflower School, Ikenne.

Governor Dapo Abiodun formally announced the handover during TASUED’s 17th convocation ceremony, calling it a landmark moment in the history of both Ogun State and the university.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) transferring TASUED to the Federal Government was signed by Governor Abiodun and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmed.

The ceremony was also witnessed by the university’s Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Rahamon Bello; Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adekunle Adeogun; and Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu.

Governor Abiodun, who received an honorary Doctor of Science degree in Education, praised President Tinubu for facilitating the adoption and acknowledged the support of the Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa.

He highlighted TASUED’s remarkable growth, from four to six colleges and from roughly 3,800 students to a significantly larger population, as a testament to the institution’s quality, discipline, and integrity. He encouraged graduates to embrace their roles as nation-builders and ambassadors of knowledge.