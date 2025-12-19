Ogun govt transfers Olumo Rock to private management

The Ogun State Government has handed over the management of Olumo Rock Tourist Centre to travel and tours company Whatadeal Africa, aiming to boost revenue, enhance site management, and position the historic attraction as a leading global tourism destination.

The concession agreement was signed by the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Sesan Fagbayi, and the Managing Director of Whatadeal Africa, Fela Bank-Olemoh, at the Tourist Centre in Abeokuta, following the official inauguration of the site by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Addressing journalists after the signing, Fagbayi said the move aligns with the administration’s strategy of leveraging public-private partnerships to enhance economic prosperity, upgrade infrastructure, and improve social well-being for residents of the state.

“Before the extensive renovation, the state was generating less than N50m to N60m annually from the site. Now that the government has put structures in place to make Olumo Rock more attractive, we felt it was necessary to hand it over to professionals capable of managing it better, improving its global visibility, and driving economic activities around it for our shared prosperity,” he said.

“You will recall that the administration of His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, recently embarked on a massive renovation of Olumo Rock and upgraded its facilities to make the site more appealing to tourists,” Fagbayi added.

Speaking at the briefing, Bank-Olemoh commended the state government for prioritising public-private partnerships as a tool for economic growth and development.

“We are bringing international standards into what we are doing here. Indigenous people will also be involved in operations, and we will introduce various programmes to drive tourist traffic. If the site previously recorded about 70,000 visitors annually, our goal is to double that figure. We are targeting over 150,000 tourists every year. Visiting Olumo Rock will become a must-do activity for anyone planning trips to Nigeria,” he said.

The renovation of Olumo Rock, completed in July 2025, included significant upgrades such as the introduction of elevators, a galleria showcasing artworks by eminent Nigerians, a restaurant serving local and continental dishes, shops selling adire fabrics, and both online and onsite ticketing systems.