Ogun Govt. suspends teacher after beating students to death

The Ogun State Government has suspended a teacher who allegedly flogged Monday Arijo, an SS2 student of Obada Grammar School, Obada, Idi-emi, to death.

It was gathered that the teacher flogged Arijpo 24 times and asked him to perform 162 frog jumps as a punishment for wrongdoing.

And in the process, the student reportedly collapsed and rushed to different hospitals before he died allegedly due to complications from the punishment.

As gathered that the incident occurred on October 15, but it gained prominence on Friday when a female activist, Adetoun Onajobi, posted a video, calling out the state government over the incident.

The incident has reportedly led to the arrest of the teacher, while the Principal of the school, Tamrat Onaolapo, has been issued a query.

A statement circulated on Sunday by Governor Dapo Abiodun’s New Media aide, Ojo Emmanuel, said the teacher has been suspended while the principal was queried “for allowing corporal punishment to be used on the pupil against the established rules and regulations in the state.”

According to the statement, the principal was given 24 hours to explain her actions and why disciplinary actions should not be taken against her for acting against the instructions of constituted authority.

“Subsequently, a letter of condolence was sent to the bereaved family, commiserating with them on the sudden death of their loving son and promising to get justice for the family.

“The letter, which was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, described the late learner as an exceptional pupil who would be missed by his colleagues, the school, and the state at large.

“It then prayed for requisite strength for the family to bear the irreplaceable loss as well as for the repose of the departed soul,” the statement added.