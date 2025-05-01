Ogun Govt. spent N8bn on staff feeding

The Ogun State Government has revealed that it expended a total of N8 billion on palliatives for public servants and pensioners between July 2023 and March 2024.

According to the state, the intervention was aimed at alleviating the severe economic hardships currently affecting workers and pensioners nationwide.

The relief measures included wage support, food distribution, and other targeted initiatives to alleviate the financial burden on workers and retirees across the state.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, made the disclosure during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration held at the Cultural Centre in Kuto, Abeokuta.

Speaking at the event, Abiodun announced the acquisition and rollout of a 350-hectare land project at Ijemo/Onisela, under the state’s Sites and Services Scheme, designed to enable civil servants to own homes through affordable mortgage options.

The Governor revealed that the estate officially named the Prince Dapo Abiodun Bureaucrats Estate is designed to support the housing aspirations of public sector workers.

He explained that the Sites and Services Scheme is a strategic government initiative that delivers critical infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and water to designated areas, thereby lowering development costs for prospective homeowners and easing the path to affordable housing.

Addressing the workers present at the event, Abiodun mentioned that his administration has cleared the backlog of pensions from 2012 to 2017, as well as outstanding remittances under the National Housing Scheme.

He explained that the move was aimed at removing key barriers preventing civil servants and pensioners from accessing mortgage loans, describing it as part of a broader strategy to improve the welfare and financial stability of Ogun State’s workforce.

“We have disbursed N179.7 billion in pensions and gratuities to state and local government pensioners, and cleared the backlog of National Housing Scheme remittances, thereby easing access to mortgage loans,” he said