Ogun Govt. shuts down school, suspends principal over students’ death

The Ogun State Government has closed down Obada Grammar School, Idi-emi, following the death of Monday Arijo, an SS2 student who was flogged to death by his school teacher.



The government also suspended the school principal days after querying her for allegedly approving the corporal punishment on the deceased student



This came two days after the teacher who flogged Arijo 24 times and asked him to perform 162 frog jumps which led to his collapse was suspended.



Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who ordered the immediate shutdown of the school, has instructed the establishment of an investigative panel to probe the incident.



According to Abiodun, anyone found liable by the investigation will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.



Meanwhile, representatives of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology visited the deceased family to offer their condolence.



The team which comprises top education officials and stakeholders, includes the Director, Secondary and Higher Education Department, Principals General of Egba and Yewa Divisions among others.



During the visit, the Principals General and Director of Education offered heartfelt condolences and pledged state government support.



They also assured the family of a thorough investigation, accountability, and the government’s commitment to their wards safety and justice.



Meanwhile, the delegation presented a condolence letter and a cash gift of N500,000 to the family’s representative.