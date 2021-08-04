Ogun Govt. shuts down market over indiscriminate waste disposal

As part of the effort to prevent possible cholera outbreaks, the Ogun State Government has shut a market in Abeokuta, the capital city, for operating below the public hygiene standards for the state.

The market, Iberekodo daily market, was shut down indefinitely by the government to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases particularly cholera which had broken out in some states.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority, Ola Oresanya, said that the government took the decision to shut down the market due to its dirty environment and heaps of waste dumps within the market.

Oresanya, who announced the decision on Wednesday, explained that the filthy environment would affect the safety of foodstuffs and other commodities sold in the market.

According to him, since the traders have failed to heed the government’s earlier warnings to comply with public hygiene protocols as it relates to market sanitations in the overriding public interest, the government had no other choice but to close the market.

“The state government will not fold its hands and watch few traders compromise the health of millions of our people by trading in a dirty environment,” he added.

Oresanya stressed that the market would remain shut until the traders clean the market environment of all dirt and clear the illegal dumpsite within the market.

The governor’s aide, however, warned other traders operating markets across the state, whether daily or weekly to make cleanliness their guiding principle.

He noted that the state government would not allow trading in a dirty and unkempt environment especially now that cholera and other communicable diseases are spreading across the country.

Responding on behalf of the traders, the Iyaloja of Iberekodo market, Monsurat Oladipupo, assured the state government of their readiness to clean the market so that it could be opened for trading activities soon.

