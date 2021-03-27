Ogun Govt. shortlists security studies for schools curriculum

The Ogun State Government has disclosed that plans are being concluded to include security studies among schools curriculum across the state as part of measures aimed at teaching the students on basic security techniques.

It explained that the move had become imperative following rising student’s abduction across the country and that including security lessons in the state’s academic syllabus would aid the students’ alertness about their environment.

The Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, said that in achieving the desired result, Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration had commenced collaborative efforts with necessary stakeholders on the needed modalities.

Arigbabu, who made the disclosure at a meeting with the state’s Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abodunrin, in Abeokuta on Saturday, said that include security lessons in the academic syllabus to enhance security consciousness among students.

According to him, the state will continue to partner with security agencies to combat vices that could pose threats to teachers and students as well as ensure that schools were crime-free and safe for all.

“Ogun is doing its best to ensure maximum security in our schools, hence this continuous meeting with relevant stakeholders and security agencies on different ways to curb insecurity and drive unscrupulous elements away from our schools.

“We have met with the commissioner of police and constituted a committee on security in schools. Today’s meeting with NSCDC Commandant will enhance our capacity to identify insecurity in schools and fashion out ways of ending it,” Arigbabu said.

On his part, Abodunrin said that current realities call for concerns and that it was imperative for the government and security agencies to collaborate and instill security tips in students.

The security tips, he said, would help them identify security threats and empower them to protect themselves and others from dangers when the need arises.

According to Arigbabu, the corps will organise training for some selected teachers in schools across the state and they will, in turn, inculcate the training in their students.

“The NSCDC throughout the federation has commenced a survey to assess the degree of vulnerability of our schools and the Ogun government is collaborating with us to ensure that we do not allow any form of criminality in its schools,” he said.