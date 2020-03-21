Ogun Govt. reveals doctor’s identity after detecting Coronavirus index case

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Hours after Coronavirus index case was discharged from a Nigerian hospital, Ogun State Government has revealed identity of the medical doctor that discovered that the Italian index case had contacted the deadly virus.

According to the government, the medical expert, Dr. Amarachukwu Allison, the staff of a cement firm, Lafarge Nigeria, display of brilliance assisted the state and the entire country from suffering severely.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, the state government also commended World Health Organisation (WHO), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for their assistance to ensure containment of the virus.

“The Ogun State Government appreciates the young female doctor who suspected the index case in Nigeria in our State, Dr. Amarachukwu Karen Allison of Lafarge Nigeria.

“Her singular brilliance led to the early diagnosis and rapid containment of the first Covid-19 infection in

“Our appreciation also goes to Lafarge Nigeria for their cooperation with Ogun State in managing and curtailing the spread of the disease within the state.