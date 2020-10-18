Ogun Govt. releases travel advisory ahead EndSARS protest road closure

Ahead of planned total lockdown of roads by youths protesting against police brutality in Ogun State, the government has issued travel advisory for motorists and commuters across the state that may be affected by the road blockage.

It explained that the advisory was part of pre-planning by government to mitigate the demonstration’s effect on both motorists and commuters during the stipulated period that the roads would be blocked by protesters.

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), said that the advisory was to provide alternatives for road users ahead the mega protest tagged 2.0 and scheduled for tomorrow in the state.

TRACE through a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi, advised motorists going towards Okemosan, Kobape, Siun and Sagamu Inter change are to explore alternative routes including Kuto- Isabo-Ijaiye-Iyana/Mortuary-Kemta,Olokuta-Judges Quraters-Okemosan-Kobape, Siun Interchange.

Other listed routes include Kuto-Isabo-Ijaye, Iyana, Mortuary-Abiolaway-Iyanalukosi-Federal High Court, Okemosan-Kobape-Siun, Sagamu Interchange.

“Furthermore, motorists living around Panseke, Adigbe, Quarry, Agbeloba, Kuforiji-Olubi, Pepsi, Akin-Olugbade, Totoro, Omida and Ibara Housing Estate who usually clinch towards Panseke to continue their journey towards other routes are strongly admonished to also avoid the axis (Panseke) tomorrow.

“Nevertheless, such aforementioned motorists should find their way through Mango junction enroute Oluwo junction then turn right towards Ojere (Maopoly, down to Oba-Kabape, Abeokuta Expressway,” the statement said.

Furthermore, he advised commuters going towards Abeokuta township from Oluwo junction, to turn left and aligned their movement towards link road by the right behind Indices Hotel to link OPIC Roundabout

“Moreover, motorists living within Ibara Housing Estate or using Ibara Housing Estate to link Panseke should avoid Panseke please. However, those going towards Ojere (Mapoly) should find their way through the Ibara Housing Estate down to Iyana-Oloke junction and turn left enroute Ojere (Mapoly).

“Above all, TRACE Corps urge the general public, particularly the motoring public, who needs to go out to please leave their homes early in the morning to avoid being stuck up in traffic,” the statement added.