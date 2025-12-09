Ogun Govt. records 502 rape, domestic violence cases in 11months

The Ogun state Government has revealed that it handled 502 cases related to rape, domestic violence, child abuse, and other forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) between January and November.

The cases, which include sexual assault, domestic abuse, child molestation, digital harassment, and intimate partner violence, were documented through the State’s Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs), area offices, and partner organisations.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Adijat Adeleye, noted that the figures reflect both the persistence of violence and an increased willingness among survivors to report incidents due to improved reporting systems.

The disclosure was made during an advocacy walk held in Abeokuta on Tuesday to commemorate the 2025 16-Day Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Speaking during the event, the commissioner described the statistics as “deeply troubling” and indicative of a growing crisis affecting women, girls, and vulnerable persons.

She highlighted a rise in digital-related abuses such as cyberbullying, online harassment, sextortion, and impersonation, warning that technology has created a new frontier for abuse.

“The growing digital exposure of young people has left many vulnerable to online grooming, extortion, and emotional manipulation,” she said.

Adeleye also outlined ongoing interventions by the ministry in partnership with the State Economic Transformation Project and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to strengthen SARCs and expand sensitisation programmes across rural and urban communities.

She further called for stronger legal reforms to support survivors, including safe termination options for rape and incest survivors and the formal classification of rape as a non-bailable offence, while urging parents, teachers, digital platforms, and community leaders to take greater responsibility in safeguarding children.

The event also saw the participation of the Ogun State Governor’s wife, Bamidele Abiodun, and Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing measures aimed at reducing GBV cases across the state.